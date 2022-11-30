Who's Playing

Akron @ Marshall

Current Records: Akron 3-3; Marshall 5-1

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Akron Zips at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

Marshall made easy work of the Morehead State Eagles this past Saturday and carried off an 83-59 win.

As for Akron, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Zips as they fell 62-58 to the Nevada Wolf Pack last Wednesday. A silver lining for Akron was the play of guard Tavari Johnson, who had 21 points. Johnson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the LSU Tigers last week.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Marshall is now 5-1 while the Zips sit at 3-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thundering Herd enter the contest with 86.5 points per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Akron has only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Akron.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 4-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Akron have won three out of their last six games against Marshall.