The App. State Mountaineers will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday night. App. State is playing the third game of a four-game homestand that began with double-digit wins over Georgia State and Arkansas State. Marshall is coming off its most dominant victory of the season, crushing Georgia State in a 103-65 final.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Thundering Herd are favored by 3 points in the latest Marshall vs. Appalachian State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.

Marshall vs. Appalachian State spread: Marshall -3

Marshall vs. Appalachian State over/under: 146 points

Marshall vs. Appalachian State money line: Marshall -155, Appalachian State +130

Why Marshall can cover

Marshall has been one of the most impressive mid-major teams in the country this season, racing out to an 18-5 record through its first 23 games. The Thundering Herd have won six of their last seven games, with the lone loss coming in double overtime against Louisiana Monroe. They bounced back from that loss with a 103-65 win over Georgia State last Saturday, easily covering the 12.5-point spread.

The Thundering Herd put up 56 points in the first half of that win, with Andrew Taylor scoring a game-high 20 points and dishing out seven assists. Veteran guard Taevion Kinsey added 18 points, 10 assists and five steals, while Obinna Anochili-Killen also had 18 points. Marshall has been a profitable team to back this season, going 13-7 against the spread in its last 20 games, and it has already recorded a 79-53 win over Appalachian State in late December.

Why Appalachian State can cover

Appalachian State has looked like a different team since the calendar flipped to 2023, winning six of its last eight games. The Mountaineers are riding a three-game winning streak coming into this matchup, having picked up consecutive double-digit victories over Old Dominion, Georgia State and Arkansas State. They were underdogs against Old Dominion and were single-digit favorites in the other two wins, so they have been undervalued of late.

This also Appalachian State's third straight home game, giving the Mountaineers a scheduling edge on Thursday. Senior guard Tyree Boykin and senior forward Donovan Gregory have led a balanced lineup with 11.9 points per game each. The Mountaineers are 6-1 in their last seven home games and have covered the spread in four of their last five games overall.

