Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Marshall

Current Records: Georgia State 9-12; Marshall 17-5

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia State Panthers are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Henderson Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for Marshall as they fell 86-82 to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Thursday. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Thundering Herd to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the contest between Georgia State and the App. State Mountaineers on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia State falling 71-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

This next matchup looks promising for Marshall, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Georgia State have struggled against the spread on the road.

Marshall is now 17-5 while the Panthers sit at 9-12. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thundering Herd come into the game boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 81.9. Less enviably, Georgia State has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Georgia State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.25

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.