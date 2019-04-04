Marshall vs. Green Bay odds: 2019 CIT Championship Game picks, predictions from model on 11-5 roll

The 2019 CIT Championship Game unfolds Thursday night when the Marshall Thundering Herd host the Green Bay Phoenix in Huntington. Marshall (22-14) will be playing in the championship game of a postseason tournament for the first time since 1947, and the Herd are led by senior guard Jon Elmore, who averages 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Meanwhile, Green Bay (21-16) is playing in the program's first postseason championship game, excluding conference tournaments. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Cam Henderson Center. The Herd are favored by 5.5 in the latest Marshall vs. Green Bay odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 166.5. Before making any Marshall vs. Green Bay picks of your own, listen to the 2019 CIT Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It entered the postseason on an 11-5 run on top-rated picks, and It's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling Auburn's huge upset of Kentucky in the Elite Eight and nailing 14 Sweet 16 teams. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has honed in on Marshall vs. Green Bay. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it's also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Elmore is one of the best players in the history of Marshall's basketball program. The 6-foot-3 senior guard is the only player in NCAA history with at least 2,400 career points and 700 assists. In Marshall's 80-78 semifinal win against Hampton, Elmore scored a game-high 28 points, including 7-of-13 on threes, pulled down nine rebounds and dished out five assists.

With Elmore leading the charge, the Herd take and make plenty of 3-pointers. Marshall ranks sixth in the country in 3-point attempts (1,032) this season and 10th in 3-pointers made (359). When the shots are falling, the Herd are dangerous, as demonstrated by their 70-67 win at eventual Conference USA champion Old Dominion.

But just because the Herd can get hot from 3-point territory does not guarantee they will cover the Marshall vs. Green Bay spread.

In its four CIT 2019 games, Green Bay is averaging 91.8 points and shooting 52.5 percent from the field. The Phoenix are making 10.0 treys and dishing out 20.3 assists per game in the tournament. In addition, they are out-rebounding opponents by 6.5 per game.

Senior guard Sandy Cohen III has been a one-man wrecking crew this season. He leads the team in scoring (17.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.4), as well as assists (4.8), steals (1.9) and blocks (1.1). But in the 2019 CIT, three other Green Bay players -- JayQuan McCloud (16.0 points per game), Trevian Bell (13.3) and ShanQuan Hemphill (10.8) -- also have averaged double-digits.

So who wins Green Bay vs. Marshall? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Green Bay vs. Marshall spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up more than $4,000 on top-rated college basketball picks the past two seasons.