Who's Playing
James Madison @ Marshall
Current Records: James Madison 10-4; Marshall 12-2
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Henderson Center. Marshall is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
The Thundering Herd ended the year with a bang, routing the App. State Mountaineers 79-53 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, James Madison wrapped up 2022 with a 63-47 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.
The wins brought Marshall up to 12-2 and James Madison to 10-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marshall ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.3 on average. But the Dukes are even better: they come into the game boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 91. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
James Madison have won both of the games they've played against Marshall in the last eight years.
- Dec 06, 2015 - James Madison 107 vs. Marshall 84
- Nov 27, 2015 - James Madison 89 vs. Marshall 75