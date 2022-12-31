Who's Playing

James Madison @ Marshall

Current Records: James Madison 10-4; Marshall 12-2

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Henderson Center. Marshall is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Thundering Herd ended the year with a bang, routing the App. State Mountaineers 79-53 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, James Madison wrapped up 2022 with a 63-47 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The wins brought Marshall up to 12-2 and James Madison to 10-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marshall ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.3 on average. But the Dukes are even better: they come into the game boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 91. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

James Madison have won both of the games they've played against Marshall in the last eight years.