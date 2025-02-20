We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Old Dominion Monarchs and Marshall Thundering Herd are set to tip at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion is 11-16 overall and 7-7 at home, while Marshall is 15-12 overall and 3-9 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings, but Old Dominion has won four of the past six.

Marshall is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Old Dominion vs. Marshall odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 147.5 points. Before entering any Marshall vs. Old Dominion picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marshall vs. Old Dominion. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Old Dominion vs. Marshall spread: Old Dominion +3.5

Old Dominion vs. Marshall over/under: 147.5 points

Old Dominion vs. Marshall money line: Old Dominion: +143, Marshall: -171

Old Dominion vs. Marshall picks: See picks here

Old Dominion vs. Marshall streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Old Dominion can cover

Old Dominion is headed into Thursday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping its third straight game on Saturday. The Monarchs fell just short of Georgia Southern by a score of 78-75. Old Dominion is now just 1-4 in its last five games overall, but the Monarchs have had success against the Thundering Herd.

Old Dominion is 4-1 against the spread in its last five home games against Marshall. The Monarchs are led offensively by Sean Durugordon, who's averaging 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He's recorded a double-double in three of his last four games and will be a major factor again on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

Why Marshall can cover

Marshall took a 79-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Louisiana in its last outing. Nate Martin put forth a good effort despite the loss, recording 13 points and 10 rebounds. Martin enters Thursday's matchup averaging 9.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The senior is knocking down 52.7% of his field goals this season.

The Thundering Herd are 11-3 when favored this season. Marshall has four players averaging double-digit points per game, including Obinna Anochili-Killen, who's averaging 13.8 points per contest. He's also contributing 5.5 rebounds and knocking down 55.4% of his field goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Old Dominion vs. Marshall picks

The model has simulated Old Dominion vs. Marshall 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Marshall vs. Old Dominion, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,600 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.