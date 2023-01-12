A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Marshall Thundering Herd at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Henderson Center. Southern Miss is 14-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play while Marshall is 13-4 overall and 2-2 in the league. Marshall has won and covered six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups, including a 74-60 win as 6-point favorites last February.

However, both teams have been profitable against the spread this season with Marshall going 12-4 against the number while Southern Miss is 9-5. The Thundering Herd are favored by 8 points in the latest Marshall vs. Southern Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 148.5. Before you make any Southern Miss vs. Marshall picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 34-18 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marshall vs. Southern Miss. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Southern Miss vs. Marshall:

Marshall vs. Southern Miss spread: Marshall -8

Marshall vs. Southern Miss over/under: 148.5 points

Marshall vs. Southern Miss money line: Marshall -360, Southern Miss +285

What you need to know about Southern Miss

Southern Miss is coming off a 65-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. Deandre Pinckney had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the victory while Austin Crowley had 21 points and six rebounds. It was Pinckney's second 20-10 double-double in as many games and his third in his last five contests.

Meanwhile, Crowley leads the Golden Eagles in scoring with 17.2 points per game. The Ole Miss transfer only averaged 3.4 PPG in 90 career games with the Rebels but has taken advantage of an opportunity for increased playing time. He's also been integral for a defense that ranks 30th in the nation in points allowed per game (62.0), averaging 2.5 steals per game.

What you need to know about Marshall

The Thundering Herd notched a dominant 81-66 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday to improve to .500 in conference play. Taevion Kinsey had a game-high 27 points to go along with nine assists and five rebounds. Now in his fifth season at Marshall, Kinsey is averaging a career-best 20.9 PPG and has 2,290 career points entering Thursday.

Micah Handlogten also had a massive performance in the win over the Chanticleers, posting 19 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots. The 7-foot-1 freshman from North Carolina is averaging 8.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for Dan D'Antoni's squad.

