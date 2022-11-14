Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Marshall

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 1-1; Marshall 0-1

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Henderson Center. Tennessee Tech will be strutting in after a win while Marshall will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Everything came up roses for the Golden Eagles at home against the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs on Thursday as the team secured an 82-48 victory.

Meanwhile, Marshall was just a bucket short of a victory on Monday and fell 83-82 to the Queens University Royals.

Tennessee Tech's victory brought them up to 1-1 while Marshall's loss pulled them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee Tech has allowed their opponents an average of 12.5 steals per game, the fourth most in college basketball. But the Thundering Herd enter the contest with 6.8 steals per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. In other words, the Golden Eagles will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.