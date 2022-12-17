Who's Playing
Toledo @ Marshall
Current Records: Toledo 7-3; Marshall 9-2
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Toledo Rockets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Henderson Center. Marshall hasn't won a game against Toledo since Dec. 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The Thundering Herd came up short against the UNCG Spartans on Tuesday, falling 75-67.
Meanwhile, Toledo escaped with a win on Saturday against the Canisius Golden Griffins by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68.
Marshall was pulverized by Toledo 95-63 when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Maybe Marshall will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toledo have won five out of their last seven games against Marshall.
- Dec 21, 2021 - Toledo 95 vs. Marshall 63
- Dec 16, 2020 - Toledo 96 vs. Marshall 87
- Dec 08, 2019 - Toledo 82 vs. Marshall 72
- Nov 10, 2019 - Toledo 96 vs. Marshall 70
- Dec 08, 2018 - Toledo 75 vs. Marshall 74
- Dec 09, 2017 - Marshall 93 vs. Toledo 87
- Dec 10, 2016 - Marshall 111 vs. Toledo 105