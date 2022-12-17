Who's Playing

Toledo @ Marshall

Current Records: Toledo 7-3; Marshall 9-2

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Toledo Rockets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Henderson Center. Marshall hasn't won a game against Toledo since Dec. 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Thundering Herd came up short against the UNCG Spartans on Tuesday, falling 75-67.

Meanwhile, Toledo escaped with a win on Saturday against the Canisius Golden Griffins by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68.

Marshall was pulverized by Toledo 95-63 when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Maybe Marshall will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won five out of their last seven games against Marshall.