Who's Playing

Troy @ Marshall

Current Records: Troy 17-11; Marshall 22-6

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Troy Trojans at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Henderson Center.

Marshall escaped with a win on Thursday against the Georgia Southern Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 84-83.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Troy beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves 67-62 on Thursday.

Their wins bumped the Thundering Herd to 22-6 and Troy to 17-11. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.