Marvin Bagley put on quite a show as Duke survived Florida State's upset bid
The Blue Devils' freshman phenom had 32 points and 21 rebounds vs. the Seminoles
The fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils overcame a number of obstacles -- pitiful 3-point shooting and foul trouble among them -- to survive No. 24 Florida State's upset bid 100-93 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.
Marvin Bagley III led the way for Duke with a cool 32-point, 21-rebound effort on an efficient 13 of 17 shooting from the floor. He dominated for the Blue Devils down the stretch and was a major reason why they controlled the paint. When he hit this circus shot down the stretch, you could feel the momentum teetering in Duke's favor as Bagley caught his groove and couldn't be stopped.
Duke (13-1, 1-1 ACC) shot just 8 of 30 from beyond the arc but dominated the glass on both ends to finish with a 53 to 35 final advantage in the rebounding column. The undeniable difference-maker, and back-breaker for FSU down the stretch, was Duke's 23 offensive rebounds that paved the way for its first win in ACC play over the Seminoles (11-2, 0-1).
Duke opened ACC play with a stunning loss to Boston College on the road, so the win puts the Blue Devils back on track as they head into the new year with a grueling road stretch that includes three away games in the next four games.
