One of the worst-kept secrets of the 2025 college basketball coaching carousel was revealed on Sunday when Maryland head coach Kevin Willard resigned to take the same position at Villanova. Willard publicly called out Maryland's lack of NIL funding in the midst of the Terrapins' NCAA Tournament run to the Sweet 16, fueling speculation that he would leave. Now, the Maryland basketball coaching search begins, and the new coach will be tasked with rebuilding a Maryland basketball roster that will be without star senior forward Julian Reese, who is out of eligibility, and potentially breakout freshman star forward Derik Queen, who is expected to enter the NBA Draft.

Who is on the Maryland basketball coaching hot board, and which Maryland basketball coaching candidates are the most realistic choices to come to College Park? If you love the Terrapins, or just want to know who will be calling the shots for Maryland in the future, be sure to see what the proven experts are saying at InsideMDSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Maryland.

InsideMDSports is providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Willard's departure and the future of the Maryland basketball program, including insights from Jeff Ermann, Ben Dickson and Sam Jane, all of whom have deep-rooted ties inside the Maryland program. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball and football programs, plus and VIP intel on the transfer portal, recruiting and more, as well as access to the InsideMDSports VIPs forums, where you can connect with other Maryland fans and insiders.

And right now, InsideMDSports is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. InsideMDSports already has a Maryland coaching hot board up with several surprising names. Head to InsideMDSports now to see them all.

Top Maryland basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Maryland basketball coaching hot board is George Mason head coach Tony Skinn. Skinn played at George Mason and was part of the famous 2006 Final Four squad. After playing internationally until 2012, Skinn worked his way up in coaching with assistant stops at Louisiana Tech, Seton Hall, Ohio State and Maryland before landing the head job at his alma mater.

Skinn has produced back-to-back 20-win seasons at George Mason and reached the second round of the NIT this season after guiding the Patriots to a 15-3 mark in A-10 play. With his ties to Maryland, a reputation as an ace recruiter and success as a head coach, Skinn is viewed as a legitimate candidate in the Maryland basketball coaching search. Get more Maryland coaching search updates at InsideMDSports.

How to get insider Maryland coaching staff search updates

InsideMDSports has identified several other shocking candidates, including a Big Ten rival and "one of the hottest names on the market." You can see who they are at InsideMDSports.

Who are the top names in the Maryland basketball coaching search, and which Big Ten rival could the Terrapins poach? Go to InsideMDSports to see the Maryland coaching hot board and more, all from a site with extensive experience covering Maryland, and find out.

And reminder, InsideMDSports is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to InsideMDSports. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.