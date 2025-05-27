Steve Blake left quite the legacy at Maryland, and now that legacy will continue with his son joining the program. Nicholas Blake has committed to Maryland, according to 247Sports.

Blake just finished his senior season at Olympia High School in Orlando, and he averaged 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29 games. Blake wasn't afraid to shoot from deep, knocking down 38% of his 198 3-point attempts.

Blake was not ranked by 247Sports, and he did not have any scholarship offers. Originally, Blake signed to play for D-III Scranton University, but it seems he's had a change of heart and will now follow in his father's footsteps. At the moment, it seems likely that Blake will be a walk-on, although his scholarship status has not been confirmed.

By committing to the Terrapins, Nicholas will put on the same uniform his father wore from 1999-2003. The all-time assists leader in Maryland history, Steve Blake was a point guard for the Terrapins when they went to back-to-back Final Fours in 2001 and 2002. In his career with the Terps, Steve averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Throughout his illustrious career with Maryland, the elder Blake built an impressive resume. He was named to the 1999-00 ACC All-Freshman team and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2002-03. Blake's 972 career assists are first all-time in Maryland history and sixth all-time in NCAA history.

Beyond that, Blake was the first NCAA player to record 1,000 points, 800 assists, 400 rebounds, and 200 steals.

In the 2003 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards selected Blake with the No. 38 overall pick. He played 13 seasons in the NBA, averaging 6.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.