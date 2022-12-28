Teams trending in similar directions clash when the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks battle the Columbia Lions in non-conference action on Wednesday afternoon. The Hawks (5-7), who have won two in a row, are coming off an 86-78 win at Temple last Tuesday. The Lions (5-9), who have won three of their last five, knocked off Lafayette 57-45 on Dec. 12. Both teams are coming off losing seasons a year ago, when Maryland-Eastern Shore tied for sixth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with Coppin State at 6-8 and was 11-16 overall. Columbia was eighth in the Ivy League at 1-13 and 4-22 overall.

Tip-off from Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium in New York is set for 4 p.m. ET. Columbia leads the all-time series 3-0. The Hawks are 1-point favorites in the latest Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Columbia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 136.5.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Columbia spread: Maryland-Eastern Shore -1

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Columbia over/under: 136.5 points

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Columbia money line: Maryland-Eastern Shore -120, Columbia +100

UMES: The Hawks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six Wednesday games

COL: The Lions are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games overall

Why Columbia can cover



Sophomore guard Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa powers the Lions offense, averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.4 minutes per game. He is connecting on 40.3% of his field goals, including 38.2% from 3-point range, and 87.8% from the foul line. He has reached double-figure scoring in nine games and has registered one double-double, a 17-point, 10-rebound performance in a 78-64 loss at Providence on Nov. 26. He scored 28 points in an 88-85 loss at Sacred Heart on Nov. 13.

Freshman guard Avery Brown is off to a fast start to his career. He is averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 assists and two rebounds per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last three games and in five games overall. Brown scored a season-high 19 points at Sacred Heart, and scored 17 in a 76-73 overtime loss to Fairleigh-Dickinson on Dec. 9.

Why Maryland-Eastern Shore can cover

The Hawks have three players averaging double-digit scoring, led by senior guard Zion Styles. He averages 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 22.9 minutes per game. He has been sharp from beyond the arc, connecting on 43.8% of his shots from 3-point range. He has reached double-figure scoring in seven games, including two of the past three contests. He scored a season-high 18 points at Old Dominion in an 84-65 loss on Nov. 7.

Senior guard Kevon Voyles has scored in double figures in four of the six games he's played in this season. In last Tuesday's win at Temple, Voyles scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds with two steals. He scored 15 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 95-55 win over Summit on Dec. 17. He had 16 points, five rebounds and two steals against Lehigh in a 64-60 win on Nov. 30. For the season, he is averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and one assist per game.

