Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: Coppin State 6-16; Maryland-Eastern Shore 11-8

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles lost both of their matches to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks last season on scores of 61-64 and 50-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Coppin State and Maryland-Eastern Shore will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. The Hawks will be strutting in after a win while Coppin State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between Coppin State and the Howard Bison on Monday was not particularly close, with Coppin State falling 90-76.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Maryland-Eastern Shore proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland-Eastern Shore escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58.

Coppin State is now 6-16 while Maryland-Eastern Shore sits at 11-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Coppin State is 23rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Coppin State, Maryland-Eastern Shore comes into the matchup boasting the 12th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.8.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland-Eastern Shore and Coppin State both have four wins in their last eight games.