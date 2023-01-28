Who's Playing
Coppin State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
Current Records: Coppin State 6-16; Maryland-Eastern Shore 11-8
What to Know
The Coppin State Eagles lost both of their matches to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks last season on scores of 61-64 and 50-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Coppin State and Maryland-Eastern Shore will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. The Hawks will be strutting in after a win while Coppin State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The game between Coppin State and the Howard Bison on Monday was not particularly close, with Coppin State falling 90-76.
Meanwhile, the North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Maryland-Eastern Shore proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland-Eastern Shore escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58.
Coppin State is now 6-16 while Maryland-Eastern Shore sits at 11-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Coppin State is 23rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Coppin State, Maryland-Eastern Shore comes into the matchup boasting the 12th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.8.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
Series History
Maryland-Eastern Shore and Coppin State both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 70 vs. Coppin State 50
- Jan 29, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 64 vs. Coppin State 61
- Mar 05, 2020 - Coppin State 63 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 60
- Feb 10, 2020 - Coppin State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - Coppin State 58 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 55
- Jan 29, 2018 - Coppin State 71 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 78 vs. Coppin State 57
- Jan 30, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 83 vs. Coppin State 81