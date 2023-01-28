Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: Coppin State 6-16; Maryland-Eastern Shore 11-8

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles lost both of their matches to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks last season on scores of 61-64 and 50-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Coppin State and Maryland-Eastern Shore will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. The Hawks will be strutting in after a victory while Coppin State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Coppin State and the Howard Bison on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Coppin State falling 90-76 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Maryland-Eastern Shore proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland-Eastern Shore escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58.

Coppin State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Coppin State is now 6-16 while Maryland-Eastern Shore sits at 11-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Coppin State is stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Coppin State, the Hawks come into the game boasting the 11th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.8. So the cards are definitely stacked in Maryland-Eastern Shore's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maryland-Eastern Shore and Coppin State both have four wins in their last eight games.