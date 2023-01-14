Who's Playing
Delaware State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
Current Records: Delaware State 1-14; Maryland-Eastern Shore 8-8
What to Know
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks won both of their matches against the Delaware State Hornets last season (58-50 and 63-59) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Maryland-Eastern Shore and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at William P Hytche Athletic Center. The Hawks are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Maryland-Eastern Shore netted an 82-73 victory over the Howard Bison on Monday.
Meanwhile, Delaware State ended up a good deal behind the Norfolk State Spartans when they played on Monday, losing 78-65.
Maryland-Eastern Shore is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Hawks' win brought them up to 8-8 while the Hornets' defeat pulled them down to 1-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.4 on average. Less enviably, Delaware State has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a big 12-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Maryland-Eastern Shore have won eight out of their last 11 games against Delaware State.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 63 vs. Delaware State 59
- Feb 09, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 58 vs. Delaware State 50
- Mar 10, 2020 - Delaware State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Delaware State 84 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63
- Feb 03, 2020 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 68 vs. Delaware State 66
- Mar 07, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 70 vs. Delaware State 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 62 vs. Delaware State 56
- Feb 26, 2018 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 59 vs. Delaware State 47
- Feb 25, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 65 vs. Delaware State 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 74 vs. Delaware State 65
- Feb 13, 2016 - Delaware State 75 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 71