Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: Delaware State 1-14; Maryland-Eastern Shore 8-8

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks won both of their matches against the Delaware State Hornets last season (58-50 and 63-59) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Maryland-Eastern Shore and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at William P Hytche Athletic Center. The Hawks are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Maryland-Eastern Shore netted an 82-73 victory over the Howard Bison on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delaware State ended up a good deal behind the Norfolk State Spartans when they played on Monday, losing 78-65.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Hawks' win brought them up to 8-8 while the Hornets' defeat pulled them down to 1-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.4 on average. Less enviably, Delaware State has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

Odds

The Hawks are a big 12-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Maryland-Eastern Shore have won eight out of their last 11 games against Delaware State.