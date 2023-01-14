Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: Delaware State 1-14; Maryland-Eastern Shore 8-8

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks won both of their matches against the Delaware State Hornets last season (58-50 and 63-59) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Hawks and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Maryland-Eastern Shore is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Maryland-Eastern Shore beat the Howard Bison 82-73 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delaware State lost to the Norfolk State Spartans at home by a decisive 78-65 margin.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's win brought them up to 8-8 while the Hornets' loss pulled them down to 1-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawks rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.4 on average. Less enviably, Delaware State has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland-Eastern Shore have won eight out of their last 11 games against Delaware State.