Who's Playing
Delaware State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
Current Records: Delaware State 1-14; Maryland-Eastern Shore 8-8
What to Know
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks won both of their matches against the Delaware State Hornets last season (58-50 and 63-59) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Hawks and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Maryland-Eastern Shore is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Maryland-Eastern Shore beat the Howard Bison 82-73 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Delaware State lost to the Norfolk State Spartans at home by a decisive 78-65 margin.
Maryland-Eastern Shore's win brought them up to 8-8 while the Hornets' loss pulled them down to 1-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawks rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.4 on average. Less enviably, Delaware State has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Maryland-Eastern Shore have won eight out of their last 11 games against Delaware State.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 63 vs. Delaware State 59
- Feb 09, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 58 vs. Delaware State 50
- Mar 10, 2020 - Delaware State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Delaware State 84 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63
- Feb 03, 2020 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 68 vs. Delaware State 66
- Mar 07, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 70 vs. Delaware State 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 62 vs. Delaware State 56
- Feb 26, 2018 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 59 vs. Delaware State 47
- Feb 25, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 65 vs. Delaware State 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 74 vs. Delaware State 65
- Feb 13, 2016 - Delaware State 75 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 71