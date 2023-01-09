Who's Playing

Howard @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: Howard 8-9; Maryland-Eastern Shore 7-8

What to Know

The Howard Bison are 10-2 against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Howard and Maryland-Eastern Shore will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at William P Hytche Athletic Center. The Bison won both of their matches against Maryland-Eastern Shore last season (72-64 and 77-71) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Howard was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the Delaware State Hornets 84-64 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the game between Maryland-Eastern Shore and the Norfolk State Spartans this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Hawks falling 57-46.

Howard's victory brought them up to 8-9 while Maryland-Eastern Shore's loss pulled them down to 7-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Howard has allowed their opponents an average of 8.9 steals per game, the 361st most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Howard, Maryland-Eastern Shore comes into the matchup boasting the ninth most steals per game in college basketball at 10.3. In other words, the Bison will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Howard have won ten out of their last 12 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.