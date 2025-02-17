Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the Howard Bison battle the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks in early MEAC action on Monday afternoon. Maryland Eastern Shore is coming off a 75-63 loss to Norfolk State on Saturday, while Howard dropped a 90-69 decision at Delaware State that same day. The Hawks (4-20, 0-8 MEAC), who have lost nine in a row, are 0-15 on the road this year. The Bison (10-15, 5-3 MEAC), who have won two of three, are 7-5 on their home court.

Tipoff from Burr Gymnasium in Washington, D.C., is set for 3 p.m. ET. This will be the second meeting in a week between the teams. Howard earned a 77-57 decision on Feb. 10. Howard is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Howard vs. Maryland Eastern Shore odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Maryland Eastern Shore vs. Howard picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Maryland Eastern Shore vs. Howard. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Howard vs. Maryland Eastern Shore:

Maryland Eastern Shore vs. Howard spread: Howard -13.5



Maryland Eastern Shore vs. Howard over/under: 150.5 points

Maryland Eastern Shore vs. Howard money line: Howard -1149, MD Eastern Shore +721

Why you should back Howard

Freshman Blake Harper has been a dominant force for the Bison. He has registered one triple-double and three double-doubles on the season. In a 124-50 win over Virginia-Lynchburg on Dec. 11, he poured in 30 points, while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. In last week's win over Maryland-Eastern Shore, he scored 13 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out six assists. In 25 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and one steal in 34.4 minutes.

Also helping power Howard is senior guard Marcus Dockery. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last 12 games, including a 28-point, six-rebound and two-assist effort in a 79-76 loss to Morehouse on Jan. 20. In last week's win over the Hawks, he poured in 18 points, while grabbing two rebounds. In 25 games, including 24 starts, he is averaging 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal in 34.6 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Maryland Eastern Shore

Junior guard Ketron Shaw has reached double-figure scoring in 13 of the past 14 games. In a 91-65 win over Bryn on Dec. 14, he poured in 30 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists. He had 25 points, four steals and two assists in last week's loss to Howard. In 24 starts this season, he is averaging 18 points, 5.6 rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes.

Senior guard Evan Johnson is coming off a 21-point and three-assist performance in Saturday's loss to Norfolk State. He scored 25 points and added six rebounds and three assists in a 76-63 loss at Morgan State on Feb. 1. He is connecting on 45% of his field goals, including 38.5% from 3-point range, and 83.3% of his free throws. In 18 games, including 15 starts, he is averaging 13 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 30.5 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Howard vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore picks

