Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: Lehigh 4-2; Maryland-Eastern Shore 2-4

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. Maryland-Eastern Shore will be hoping to build upon the 81-75 win they picked up against Lehigh when they previously played in December of last year.

A win for Maryland-Eastern Shore just wasn't in the stars last Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 72-45 punch to the gut against the Virginia Cavaliers. Maryland-Eastern Shore was surely aware of their 29.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday the Mountain Hawks sidestepped the Monmouth Hawks for an 80-76 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Maryland-Eastern Shore is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Lehigh's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Maryland-Eastern Shore's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. We'll see if Lehigh can repeat their recent success or if Maryland-Eastern Shore bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maryland-Eastern Shore won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.