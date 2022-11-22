Who's Playing

Marist @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: Marist 1-3; Maryland-Eastern Shore 1-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks are heading back home. They will take on the Marist Red Foxes at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Hawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 69-64 to the George Washington Colonials. A silver lining for Maryland-Eastern Shore was the play of forward Nathaniel Pollard Jr., who had nine points in addition to 15 boards. Pollard Jr. hadn't helped his team much against the Charlotte 49ers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Marist came up short against the Princeton Tigers this past Saturday, falling 62-55.

The losses put Maryland-Eastern Shore at 1-4 and Marist at 1-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland-Eastern Shore has only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Red Foxes have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.