Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Regular Season Records: Morgan State 15-15; Maryland-Eastern Shore 17-12

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Morgan State Bears are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 9 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Maryland-Eastern Shore should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.

Maryland-Eastern Shore didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Delaware State Hornets last week, but they still walked away with a 64-58 win.

Meanwhile, Morgan State ended up a good deal behind the Coppin State Eagles when they played last Thursday, losing 77-65.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.8 on average. Less enviably, the Bears are stumbling into the game with the 355th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Morgan State.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Morgan State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.