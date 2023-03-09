Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
Regular Season Records: Morgan State 15-15; Maryland-Eastern Shore 17-12
What to Know
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Morgan State Bears are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 9 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Maryland-Eastern Shore should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.
Maryland-Eastern Shore didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Delaware State Hornets last week, but they still walked away with a 64-58 win.
Meanwhile, Morgan State ended up a good deal behind the Coppin State Eagles when they played last Thursday, losing 77-65.
Maryland-Eastern Shore is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.8 on average. Less enviably, the Bears are stumbling into the game with the 355th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Morgan State.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Morgan State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
- Feb 27, 2023 - Morgan State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 61
- Jan 30, 2023 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 72 vs. Morgan State 58
- Feb 28, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 48
- Jan 31, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 79 vs. Morgan State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Morgan State 61 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Jan 27, 2020 - Morgan State 56 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Mar 04, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 78 vs. Morgan State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Morgan State 66 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Jan 03, 2018 - Morgan State 85 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 82
- Mar 02, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 67 vs. Morgan State 66
- Mar 08, 2016 - Morgan State 65 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 58
- Mar 03, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 80 vs. Morgan State 71
- Jan 11, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 69 vs. Morgan State 65