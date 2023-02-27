Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
Current Records: Morgan State 14-14; Maryland-Eastern Shore 16-11
What to Know
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Morgan State Bears are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. Maryland-Eastern Shore and the Bears will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Everything went the Hawks' way against the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday as they made off with a 78-57 victory.
Meanwhile, Morgan State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Delaware State Hornets this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 83-78 win.
Maryland-Eastern Shore is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The wins brought Maryland-Eastern Shore up to 16-11 and Morgan State to 14-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks come into the game boasting the second most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.5. Less enviably, the Bears are stumbling into the matchup with the 354th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Morgan State.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Maryland-Eastern Shore and Morgan State both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 72 vs. Morgan State 58
- Feb 28, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 48
- Jan 31, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 79 vs. Morgan State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Morgan State 61 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Jan 27, 2020 - Morgan State 56 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Mar 04, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 78 vs. Morgan State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Morgan State 66 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Jan 03, 2018 - Morgan State 85 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 82
- Mar 02, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 67 vs. Morgan State 66
- Mar 08, 2016 - Morgan State 65 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 58
- Mar 03, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 80 vs. Morgan State 71
- Jan 11, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 69 vs. Morgan State 65