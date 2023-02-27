Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: Morgan State 14-14; Maryland-Eastern Shore 16-11

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Morgan State Bears are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. Maryland-Eastern Shore and the Bears will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went the Hawks' way against the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday as they made off with a 78-57 victory.

Meanwhile, Morgan State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Delaware State Hornets this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 83-78 win.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Maryland-Eastern Shore up to 16-11 and Morgan State to 14-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks come into the game boasting the second most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.5. Less enviably, the Bears are stumbling into the matchup with the 354th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Morgan State.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maryland-Eastern Shore and Morgan State both have six wins in their last 12 games.