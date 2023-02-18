Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: South Carolina State 5-20; Maryland-Eastern Shore 14-10

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. South Carolina State should still be riding high after a win, while Maryland-Eastern Shore will be looking to right the ship.

The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday South Carolina State proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina State took down Morgan State 74-62.

Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against the Howard Bison on Monday, falling 78-69.

The Bulldogs' victory brought them up to 5-20 while Maryland-Eastern Shore's loss pulled them down to 14-10. South Carolina State is 1-3 after wins this year, and Maryland-Eastern Shore is 5-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina State have won seven out of their last ten games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.