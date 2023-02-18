Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
Current Records: South Carolina State 5-20; Maryland-Eastern Shore 14-10
What to Know
The South Carolina State Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. South Carolina State should still be riding high after a win, while Maryland-Eastern Shore will be looking to right the ship.
The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday South Carolina State proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina State took down Morgan State 74-62.
Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against the Howard Bison on Monday, falling 78-69.
The Bulldogs' victory brought them up to 5-20 while Maryland-Eastern Shore's loss pulled them down to 14-10. South Carolina State is 1-3 after wins this year, and Maryland-Eastern Shore is 5-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Carolina State have won seven out of their last ten games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 76 vs. South Carolina State 70
- Feb 19, 2022 - South Carolina State 70 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Carolina State 69 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 60
- Jan 20, 2020 - South Carolina State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Mar 12, 2019 - South Carolina State 63 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 54
- Feb 02, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 63 vs. South Carolina State 61
- Jan 15, 2018 - South Carolina State 66 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 62
- Jan 28, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 92 vs. South Carolina State 69
- Feb 20, 2016 - South Carolina State 62 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 58
- Jan 18, 2016 - South Carolina State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63