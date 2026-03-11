The 17th-seeded Maryland Terrapins face the ninth-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Maryland is coming off a 70-60 first-round win over Oregon on Tuesday, while Iowa dropped an 84-75 overtime decision at Nebraska on Sunday in the regular-season finale. The Terrapins (12-20), who have lost four of five, are 7-10 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes (20-11), who have lost three consecutive games, have three Big Ten Tournament titles and one runner-up finish all-time.

Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago is set for noon ET. Maryland leads the all-time series 11-9, and the teams split a pair of games this season. Iowa is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Maryland vs. Iowa odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Iowa picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after any $5+ bet:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Maryland vs. Iowa 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Iowa vs. Maryland:

Maryland vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland vs. Iowa over/under: 134.5 points Maryland vs. Iowa money line: Maryland +558, Iowa -833 Maryland vs. Iowa picks: See picks at SportsLine Maryland vs. Iowa streaming: Peacock

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days:

Top Maryland vs. Iowa predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (134.5 points). The Over has hit in seven of the past 10 meetings between the teams. The Over has also hit in the last Iowa game. Maryland is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games. Iowa, meanwhile, is 4-6 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Terrapins to have five players score 10.5 points or more, including David Coit, who is projected to score 14.7 points. The Hawkeyes are projected to have three players score 10.5 points or more, led by Bennett Stirtz, who is projected to score 21.5 points. The model is projecting 150 combined points.

How to make Iowa vs. Maryland picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa vs. Maryland, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Maryland vs. Iowa spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.