The 10th-ranked Michigan State Spartans will look to win their sixth game in a row when they battle the Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday. Maryland is coming off an 89-70 loss at Illinois on Wednesday, while Michigan State downed Oregon 68-52 on Tuesday. The Terrapins (8-11, 1-7 Big Ten), who are 0-6 against ranked opponents, are 1-5 on the road this season. The Spartans (17-2, 7-1 Big Ten), who are tied for second in the conference, are 10-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., is set for noon ET. Michigan State leads the all-time series 17-8, including a 6-2 edge in games played at East Lansing. Michigan State is a 18.5-point favorite in the latest Maryland vs. Michigan State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Michigan State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 12 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Maryland vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Michigan State vs. Maryland:

Maryland vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan State -18.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland vs. Michigan State over/under: 140.5 points Maryland vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan State -3448, Maryland +1350 Maryland vs. Michigan State picks: See picks at SportsLine Maryland vs. Michigan State streaming: Paramount+

How to make Maryland vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (140.5 points). The Over has hit in four of the last five Maryland games.

The model projects the Terrapins to have four players register 10.5 points or more, including David Coit's projected 15.6 points. The Spartans, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score 11.1 or more points, led by Jeremy Fears Jr., who is projected to score 13.5 points. The model projects a combined total of 145 points as the Over clears in well over 60% of simulations.

