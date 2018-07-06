Maryland reportedly issued subpoenas in connection to federal probe of hoops corruption

Maryland is the latest school to find its basketball program ensnared in the federal investigation into potential corruption inside the sport. According to a report Friday published by Yahoo Sports, Maryland officials have been handed multiple subpoenas in connection to the scandal.

The first subpoena issued to Maryland seeks information on Maryland assistant coach Orlando Ranson, as well as an unnamed player. The nature of that subpoena focuses on the relationship the two had with Christian Dawkins, an ex-agent who is at the center of the corruption probe. The player has not been identified, however 247Sports' Maryland site, Inside MD Sports, reports that player is former five-star center Diamond Stone.

Stone chose to play for the Terrapins over finalists Oklahoma State, UConn and Wisconsin. He spent one season with the program before declaring for the NBA Draft.

The second subpoena in the federal requests reported Friday, which were procured via a FOIA request from Yahoo Sports, was a summoning of Maryland officials to appear before a federal grand jury in New York on July 3.

Maryland issued the following statement to Yahoo Sports in the wake of the developments.

"On March 15, 2018, and June 29, 2018, the University received grand jury subpoenas for documents related to the ongoing federal investigation of college basketball. The University complied with the subpoenas by providing responsive records. None of the responsive records shows evidence of any violations of applicable laws or NCAA bylaws by University coaches, staff or players. The University has cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing federal investigation."

In redacted information released by Maryland as a part of the FOIA request, documents pertaining to former Adidas executive Merl Code could be particularly damaging. Code has been linked to Maryland recruit Silvio De Sousa, who is now a student-athlete at Kansas. In the subpoena, authorities are seeking all documents and communication between Ranson and De Sousa.

De Sousa was once considered to be leaning towards Maryland before making a surprise choice to pick the Jayhawks. In April, a superseding indictment alleged that De Sousa's guardian had asked Kansas and Adidas for $20,000 to repay money that had been channeled to them by way of another rival company, believed to be Under Armour and Maryland.