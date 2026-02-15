The Maryland Terrapins look to win their third game in a row when they battle the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Conference action on Sunday. Maryland is coming off a 77-70 win over Iowa on Wednesday, while Rutgers dropped an 80-68 decision to Nebraska on Feb. 7. The Terrapins (10-14, 3-10 Big Ten), who are 14th in the conference, are 2-6 on the road this season. The Scarlet Knights (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten), who are 15th in the league, are 8-6 on their home court.

Tip-off from Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J., is set for noon ET. Maryland leads the all-time series 16-8, including a 7-3 edge in games played at Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Maryland odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Maryland vs. Rutgers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Rutgers vs. Maryland:

Maryland vs. Rutgers spread: Rutgers -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland vs. Rutgers over/under: 144.5 points Maryland vs. Rutgers money line: Maryland +126, Rutgers -152 Maryland vs. Rutgers picks: See picks at SportsLine Maryland vs. Rutgers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Maryland vs. Rutgers picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (144.5 points). The Over hit in the last head-to-head matchup. The Over has also hit in six of the last 10 Maryland games, and in seven of the last 10 Rutgers games. The Terrapins are 4-6 against the spread in each of their last 10 games. The Scarlet Knights are 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.

The model projects the Terrapins to have five players score 10 points or more, including David Coit's projected 17.5 points. The Scarlet Knights are projected to have three players score 10.5 or more points, led by Tariq Francis, who is projected to score 19 points. The Over clears in well over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Maryland vs. Rutgers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?