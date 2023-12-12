Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-8, Maryland 5-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Maryland Terrapins at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 12th at Xfinity Center. Alcorn State might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Alcorn State found out the hard way. They were dealt a punishing 86-58 loss at the hands of the Rams.

Jeremiah Kendall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins earned a 81-75 victory over the Nittany Lions on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Maryland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahmir Young, who scored 28 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Braves bumped their record down to 1-8 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. As for the Terrapins, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alcorn State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.