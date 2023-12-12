Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-8, Maryland 5-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.49

What to Know

Maryland will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Alcorn State Braves at 7:00 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The timing is sure in Maryland's favor as the team sits on 16 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Alcorn State has not had much luck on the away from home, with nine straight road losses dating back to last season.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Maryland ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with an 81-75 victory over the Nittany Lions. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 23 to 9 on the offensive boards, as Maryland did.

Maryland's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds. Reese set a new season high mark in points with 24. Another player making a difference was Jahmir Young, who scored 28 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They took a serious blow against the Rams, falling 86-58.

The losing side was boosted by Jeremiah Kendall, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

The Terrapins have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-4 record this season. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-8.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Maryland's sizeable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Maryland is a big 21-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

