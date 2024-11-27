Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Bucknell 4-3, Maryland 5-1

What to Know

Bucknell has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Maryland Terrapins at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Xfinity Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Bison were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Bucknell is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 57-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of Rider. The contest marked the Bison's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Meanwhile, in a tight game that could have gone either way, Maryland made off with a 76-75 win over Villanova. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Terrapins.

Maryland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Derik Queen, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Reese also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January.

Maryland was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Villanova only posted nine.

Bucknell's loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Maryland, their victory bumped their record up to 5-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Bucknell has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Bucknell couldn't quite finish off Maryland in their previous meeting back in November of 2017 and fell 80-78. Can Bucknell avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Maryland is a big 24.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.