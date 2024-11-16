Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Maryland and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 34-30 lead against Marquette.

Maryland entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Marquette step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Marquette 2-0, Maryland 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Monday, Maryland blew past Florida A&M, posting an 84-53 victory. Fans of the Terrapins have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Maryland can attribute much of their success to Julian Reese, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. Derik Queen was another key player, earning 11 points along with two steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Marquette had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 29.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They came out on top against the Chippewas by a score of 70-62.

Marquette's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Chase Ross, who had 12 points in addition to six rebounds and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Stevie Mitchell, who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus three steals.

Maryland's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for Marquette, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Maryland has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Maryland took their win against Marquette in their previous matchup back in December of 2019 by a conclusive 84-63. In that contest, Maryland amassed a halftime lead of 42-21, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Odds

Maryland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Marquette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.