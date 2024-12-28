Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-11, Maryland 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Maryland. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. The timing is sure in the Terrapins' favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while the Hawks have been banged up by 25 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, everything came up roses for Maryland against Syracuse as the squad secured an 87-60 win. The Terrapins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matches by 24 points or more this season.

Maryland relied on the efforts of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 assists, and Selton Miguel, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Maryland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for Md.-E. Shore in an 81-64 victory over Cairn two weeks ago.

Maryland has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for Md.-E. Shore, their win bumped their record up to 4-11.

Everything came up roses for Maryland against Md.-E. Shore when the teams last played back in November of 2017, as the team secured a 96-43 victory. In that matchup, Maryland amassed a halftime lead of 44-18, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 39.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland has won both of the games they've played against Md.-E. Shore in the last 9 years.