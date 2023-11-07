Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 0-0, Maryland 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: BTN Plus

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins will host the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Xfinity Center.

A deciding factor in this game could be turnovers, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Maryland finished last season ranked 29th in the nation in turnovers, having averaged 10.7 per game. Mt St Mary's, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 288th with 13.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Maryland finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Mt St Mary's sure didn't have their best season, finishing 12-19.

As for their game on Tuesday, Maryland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18.5 points. They finished last season with a 20-11 record against the spread.

Maryland strolled past Mt St Mary's in their previous matchup back in November of 2020 by a score of 79-61. Will Maryland repeat their success, or does Mt St Mary's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.





The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Maryland has won all of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last 8 years.