Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Maryland and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Nebraska 44-27.

Maryland came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Nebraska 15-5, Maryland 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.97

What to Know

Nebraska has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Cornhuskers earned a 83-69 win over the Buckeyes.

Nebraska can attribute much of their success to Rienk Mast, who shot 6-for-8 from deep and dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that Mast scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Brice Williams, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Iowa typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Hawkeyes, they got past the Hawkeyes on a last-second layup courtesy of Jahmir Young with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.3% better than the opposition, as Maryland's was.

Maryland relied on the efforts of Young, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds, and Julian Reese, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks.

The Cornhuskers pushed their record up to 15-5 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Terrapins, their victory bumped their record up to 12-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nebraska have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Nebraska is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 12-8 ATS overall, they're only 1-4 when playing on the road.

Odds

Maryland is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Maryland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.