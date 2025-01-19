Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Nebraska 12-5, Maryland 13-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Maryland is 8-2 against Nebraska since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The timing is sure in the Terrapins' favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home while the Cornhuskers have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

Maryland fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Northwestern on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 76-74 to the Wildcats on a last-minute jump shot From Nick Martinelli. The Terrapins didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Julian Reese put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 23 points in addition to seven rebounds and two blocks. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Minnesota on Monday.

Meanwhile, Nebraska entered their game against Rutgers on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Nebraska fell just short of Rutgers by a score of 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Juwan Gary, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Purdue on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Brice Williams was another key player, going 8 for 15 en route to 21 points.

Even though they lost, Nebraska smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Maryland's loss dropped their record down to 13-5. As for Nebraska, their defeat ended a 20-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Maryland hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Maryland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Odds

Maryland is a big 9.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.