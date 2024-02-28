Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Northwestern 19-8, Maryland 15-13

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Northwestern Wildcats and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Xfinity Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Northwestern has not done well against the Wolverines recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Wildcats came out on top against the Wolverines by a score of 76-62. 76 seems to be a good number for Northwestern as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Northwestern's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brooks Barnhizer, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Barnhizer didn't help Northwestern's cause all that much against the Hoosiers last Sunday but the same can't be said for this match. Boo Buie was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven assists and two steals.

Rutgers typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. They took down the Scarlet Knights 63-46.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Maryland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Julian Reese, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Geronimo, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.6 points per game. As for the Terrapins, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Northwestern have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 40.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Maryland, though, as they've only made 28.9% of their threes this season. Given Northwestern's sizable advantage in that area, the Terrapins will need to find a way to close that gap.

Northwestern came out on top in a nail-biter against the Terrapins when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 72-69. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Maryland's Jahmir Young, who scored 36 points along with five assists and two steals. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Northwestern still be able to contain Young? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Maryland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.