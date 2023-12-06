Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Penn State 4-4, Maryland 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 6th at Xfinity Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Penn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 76-67 to the Bison. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Penn State to swallow was that they had been favored by 21.5 points coming into the matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Qudus Wahab, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Maryland's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 65-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hoosiers. Having soared to a lofty 103 points in the game before, Maryland's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Maryland's loss came about despite a quality game from Jahmir Young, who scored 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Julian Reese, who scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Nittany Lions' loss was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.5 points per game. As for the Terrapins, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Penn State won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in March, slipping by Maryland 65-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Penn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.