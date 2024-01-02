Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Purdue 12-1, Maryland 9-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Maryland Terrapins and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Xfinity Center. Maryland will be looking to keep their 19-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Maryland has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 22 points or more this season. They blew past the Eagles 75-53. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-18.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Maryland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahari Long, who scored 15 points.

Purdue has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 80-53 victory over the Colonels at home. The victory was familiar territory for Purdue who now have five in a row.

Purdue got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zach Edey out in front who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mason Gillis, who scored ten points along with nine rebounds.

The Terrapins have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for the Boilermakers, their win bumped their record up to 12-1.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Maryland beat Purdue 68-54 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Maryland have another victory up their sleeve, or will Purdue turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Purdue has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.