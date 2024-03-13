Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Rutgers 15-16, Maryland 15-16

Rutgers and Maryland are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Maryland Terrapins are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center in a Big Ten postseason contest. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Rutgers managed to keep up with Ohio State until halftime on Sunday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Scarlet Knights suffered a bruising 73-51 defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes. Rutgers found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.8% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Maryland last Sunday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Nittany Lions on the road by a decisive 85-69 margin.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jahmir Young, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Scarlet Knights have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-16 record this season. As for the Terrapins, they now have a losing record at 15-16.

Rutgers is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Rutgers ended up a good deal behind Maryland when the teams last played back in February, losing 63-46. Can Rutgers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Maryland is a 3.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 125.5 points.

Maryland and Rutgers both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.