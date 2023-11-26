Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Maryland and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Maryland is up 29-26 over South Alabama.

Maryland have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: South Alabama 4-3, Maryland 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $3.60

What to Know

South Alabama has enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Maryland Terrapins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Jaguars were able to grind out a solid victory over the Fighting Knights, taking the game 74-62. That's two games straight that South Alabama has won by exactly 12 points.

Meanwhile, Maryland had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 92-68 margin over the Retrievers. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Maryland's 40-point performance the match before.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Maryland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. Reese is absolutely dominating the block category: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahmir Young, who scored 20 points along with 4 steals.

The Jaguars now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Terrapins, their win bumped their record up to 2-3.

South Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Maryland is a big 14.5-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Injury Report for Maryland

Chance Stephens: Out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for South Alabama

No Injury Information