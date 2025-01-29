Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Wisconsin 16-4, Maryland 16-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Wisconsin Badgers and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Xfinity Center. The Badgers know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three matchups -- so hopefully the Terrapins like a good challenge.

Wisconsin took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They took their game with ease, bagging an 83-55 win over Nebraska. The Badgers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 21 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was John Tonje, who earned 27 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nolan Winter, who posted six points in addition to seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Maryland waltzed into their contest on Sunday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They escaped with a win against the Hoosiers by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Maryland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Reese is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last six games he's played. Rodney Rice was another key player, going 8 for 13 en route to 23 points.

Wisconsin is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-4 record this season. As for Maryland, their victory bumped their record up to 16-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Wisconsin hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Wisconsin against Maryland in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, as the team secured an 87-56 win. In that game, Wisconsin amassed a halftime lead of 47-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Odds

Maryland is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.