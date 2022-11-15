Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Maryland

Current Records: Binghamton 2-0; Maryland 2-0

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Binghamton Bearcats at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Xfinity Center.

The Terrapins entered their matchup this past Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the Western Carolina Catamounts 71-51. Among those leading the charge for Maryland was forward Julian Reese, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, things were close when Binghamton and the Marist Red Foxes clashed this past Saturday, but the Bearcats ultimately edged out the opposition 78-75.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.