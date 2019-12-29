Maryland vs. Bryant University: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Bryant University @ No. 13 Maryland

Current Records: Bryant University 8-4; Maryland 10-2

What to Know

The Bryant University Bulldogs and the #13 Maryland Terrapins will round out the year against one another at noon ET on Sunday at Xfinity Center. Bryant University is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

Bryant University was expected to lose against the Dartmouth Big Green two weeks ago, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. It was close, but the Bulldogs ultimately received the gift of a 64-60 victory from a begrudging Dartmouth squad.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Maryland as they fell 52-48 to the Seton Hall Pirates two weeks ago. G Anthony Cowan Jr. (16 points) was the top scorer for Maryland.

Bryant University is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Bryant University's win lifted them to 8-4 while Maryland's defeat dropped them down to 10-2. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if the Terrapins bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.50

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 22.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.