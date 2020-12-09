The Maryland Terrapins take on the Clemson Tigers as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday. The game is set for an early tip-off at Littlejohn Coliseum, with Maryland playing its first true road game of the season. The Terrapins are 4-0 in 2020-21, with each win coming over a non-conference opponent by 18 points or more. Clemson is also unbeaten, winning its first three games, and the Tigers own wins over Power 5 opponents in Mississippi State and Purdue.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 134.5 in the latest Maryland vs. Clemson odds.

Maryland vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -1.5

Maryland vs. Clemson over-under: 134.5 points

Maryland vs. Clemson money line: Maryland +105; Clemson -125

MD: The Terrapins are 8-7 against the spread in the last 15 non-conference games

CLEM: The Tigers are 9-4 against the spread in the last 13 non-conference games

Why Maryland can cover



Maryland has been tremendous on offense this season, scoring 79 points or more in all four appearances. The Terrapins are elite in shooting efficiency, ranking in the top three nationally, and that is headlined by a 64.3 percent mark on two-point shots. That ranks in the top five of the country, and Maryland is also a top-25 three-point shooting team at 42.5 percent. On the offensive glass, the Terrapins have an advantage, grabbing 32.7 percent of their own missed shots this season. Defensive rebounding has also been a weakness for Clemson, with opponents of the Tigers posting a 37.4 percent offensive rebound rate.

Defensively, Maryland is holding opponents to just 27.2 percent from three-point range, and Clemson is converting only 30.3 percent in its own right. The Terrapins can also rely on a top-25 national mark in free throw rate allowed, keeping their opponents away from the charity stripe and avoiding easy points against them.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson is an excellent defensive team, with strong metrics across the board. The Tigers rank in the top 15 nationally in shooting efficiency allowed, with opponents making 29.2 percent of their three-point attempts and just 37.4 percent of their two-point offerings. Clemson is also an elite team at creating havoc, including a 31.4 percent turnover rate, and the Tigers generate a steal on 13.5 percent of possessions, which ranks in the top 25 nationally.

On the offensive end, the Tigers aren't quite as effective, but they are efficient inside the arc, connecting on 54.7 percent of two-point shots. Clemson is also quite solid at the free throw line, making 76.6 percent, and the ability to convert at the charity stripe can be crucial in games projected to be decided by only a few possessions.

