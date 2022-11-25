Who's Playing

Coppin State @ No. 23 Maryland

Current Records: Coppin State 3-4; Maryland 5-0

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to Xfinity Center at 4 p.m. ET on Friday to face off against the #23 Maryland Terrapins. Maryland should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Eagles will be looking to right the ship.

It looks like Coppin State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The matchup between Coppin State and the Towson Tigers on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Coppin State falling 83-67.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Maryland and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Terrapins wrapped it up with an 88-70 win. Maryland got double-digit scores from five players: forward Donta Scott (24), forward Julian Reese (17), guard Hakim Hart (14), guard Jahmir Young (13), and guard Donald Carey (12).

Coppin State's defeat took them down to 3-4 while Maryland's victory pulled them up to 5-0. On Sunday Maryland relied heavily on Donta Scott, who had 24 points along with eight rebounds. It will be up to Coppin State's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.