Maryland vs. George Mason live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Maryland vs. George Mason basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 6 Maryland (home) vs. George Mason (away)
Current Records: Maryland 4-0; George Mason 5-0
What to Know
The George Mason Patriots have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #6 Maryland Terrapins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Xfinity Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Patriots skips in on five wins and Maryland on four.
The Patriots narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds 65-61. Among those leading the charge for GMU was G Jordan Miller, who had 23 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Maryland took down the Fairfield Stags 74-55. Maryland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Jalen Smith, who had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds, and F Ricky Lindo Jr., who had 13 points in addition to seven rebounds.
GMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. If their 3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Their wins bumped GMU to 5-0 and Maryland to 4-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Patriots and the Terrapins clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a big 18-point favorite against the Patriots.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
