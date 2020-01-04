Maryland vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Maryland vs. Indiana basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Maryland
Current Records: Indiana 11-2; Maryland 11-2
What to Know
The #15 Maryland Terrapins and the Indiana Hoosiers are even-steven against one another since March of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. Maryland has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome IU at noon ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins will be hoping to build upon the 78-75 win they picked up against IU the last time they played in January.
Maryland wrapped up 2019 with an 84-70 win over the Bryant University Bulldogs. G Anthony Cowan Jr. was the offensive standout of the game for Maryland, picking up 19 points.
Meanwhile, the Hoosiers came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday, falling 71-64. The losing side was boosted by F Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 20 points along with six rebounds.
Maryland's victory lifted them to 11-2 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 11-2. We'll see if the Terrapins can repeat their recent success or if the Hoosiers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Maryland and Indiana both have two wins in their last four games.
- Jan 11, 2019 - Maryland 78 vs. Indiana 75
- Jan 22, 2018 - Indiana 71 vs. Maryland 68
- Jan 10, 2017 - Maryland 75 vs. Indiana 72
- Mar 06, 2016 - Indiana 80 vs. Maryland 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Wisconsin upset No. 5 Ohio State
The No. 5 Buckeyes have a serious flaw and if they don't get it fixed soon, they could be out...
-
Memphis vs. Georgia: Preview, prediction
The No. 9 Tigers face the Bulldogs on CBS
-
UTEP's Terry out of hospital
Terry experienced an allergic reaction to a meal during a trip to Miami to face FIU
-
Expert Picks for Saturday's big games
No. 16 West Virginia at No. 5 Kansas and Indiana at No. 15 Maryland highlight Saturday's slate
-
Izzo invites fan to team facility
Masato Nakamura was invited to two days of practices, film sessions and got upgraded game tickets
-
Women's power rankings: UConn No. 5
The Bears, who won the NCAA Tournament title last season, face the Huskies next week in a top-10...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic