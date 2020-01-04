Maryland vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Maryland

Current Records: Indiana 11-2; Maryland 11-2

What to Know

The #15 Maryland Terrapins and the Indiana Hoosiers are even-steven against one another since March of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. Maryland has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome IU at noon ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins will be hoping to build upon the 78-75 win they picked up against IU the last time they played in January.

Maryland wrapped up 2019 with an 84-70 win over the Bryant University Bulldogs. G Anthony Cowan Jr. was the offensive standout of the game for Maryland, picking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday, falling 71-64. The losing side was boosted by F Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 20 points along with six rebounds.

Maryland's victory lifted them to 11-2 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 11-2. We'll see if the Terrapins can repeat their recent success or if the Hoosiers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland and Indiana both have two wins in their last four games.