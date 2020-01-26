Maryland vs. Indiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 26 predictions from model on 6-2 run

The No. 17 Maryland Terrapins look to complete the season sweep when they take on the host Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday in a key Big Ten battle at Assembly Hall. The Terrapins (15-4), who are tied for fourth in the conference with Iowa and Indiana at 5-3, are 1-4 on the road, while the Hoosiers (15-4), who have won two in a row, are 12-1 on their home floor. Maryland defeated Indiana 75-59 on Jan. 4 at College Park, Md.

Tip-off from Bloomington, Ind. is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133. Before making any Indiana vs. Maryland picks of your own, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen some handsome returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Maryland vs. Indiana. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Indiana vs. Maryland:

Maryland vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -1.5

Maryland vs. Indiana over-under: 133 points

Maryland vs. Indiana money line: Maryland +102, Indiana -124

Maryland: The Terrapins are 27th in the nation in rebounding at 40.2 per game.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have won three straight in the series at home.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana is coming off an impressive 67-63 win over No. 11 Michigan State on Thursday, the fifth straight victory over a ranked opponent at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are 3-1 against ranked teams this season and 7-7 over the past two years. Indiana is shooting for its ninth consecutive winning season and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015-16.

Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging a team-best 14.1 points and 7.9 rebounds, and is second nationally in field goal percentage at 61.7, fourth in free throws made (78), free throws attempted (113) and blocked shots (36), and ninth in rebounds (151). His best game was Dec. 13 against Nebraska when he scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Why Maryland can cover

But the the Hoosiers aren't a lock to cover the Indiana vs. Maryland spread. That's because Maryland has won five of the last seven meetings against Indiana. In the Jan. 4 matchup, the Terrapins dominated and led by as many as 30 points in the second half. Maryland is aiming for its 27th consecutive winning season and since the 1993-94 season, the Terrapins have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 18 times, including four of the past five seasons.

Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. leads Maryland in scoring at 15.4 points per game and averages 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He has scored in double figures in 16 of 19 games, including a season-high 30 at Temple on Nov. 28. Cowan scored 13 in the Jan. 4 meeting with the Hoosiers, and he's averaging 17.5 points per game in his last four contests against Indiana.

How to make Maryland vs. Indiana picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total, with the computer predicting big days from sophomore Jalen Smith of Maryland and Indiana's Justin Smith. It also has generated a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Maryland vs. Indiana spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.